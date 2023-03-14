Putnam Investments LLC Invests $966,000 in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $245,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $2,704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in StoneX Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $2,538,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in StoneX Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNEX stock opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.91.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.40 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $55,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,547 shares of company stock worth $858,118 over the last 90 days. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

