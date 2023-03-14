Putnam Investments LLC Invests $966,000 in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $245,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $2,704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in StoneX Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $2,538,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in StoneX Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SNEX stock opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.91.
In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $55,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,547 shares of company stock worth $858,118 over the last 90 days. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
