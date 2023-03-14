Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,189 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 166.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Ryerson stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.77. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

