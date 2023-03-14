Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banner by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Banner by 831.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.04. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

