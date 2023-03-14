Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3,020.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

VRTS stock opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.80 and a fifty-two week high of $249.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $191.21.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

