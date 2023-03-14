Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506,890 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,190,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWT stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

