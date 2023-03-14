Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $276,512.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,547 shares of company stock valued at $858,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.91. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $106.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

