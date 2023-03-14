Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 1,272 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Prothena by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $886,387.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $188,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,737 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Prothena Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.



