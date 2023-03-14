Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 382.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

