Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,622 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in NOW by 1,333.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NOW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after purchasing an additional 412,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NOW by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.61.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

