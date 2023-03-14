Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 31.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after buying an additional 1,325,374 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after buying an additional 950,094 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,597,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,854,404.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,597,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,854,404.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,447,050 shares of company stock worth $39,236,135. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

