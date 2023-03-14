Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

About NextGen Healthcare

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Stories

