Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

RAMP stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.14.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

