Putnam Investments LLC Sells 10,332 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 19.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,115,000 after purchasing an additional 415,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 216,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 925,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

