Putnam Investments LLC Sells 10,332 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIMC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 348,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,115,000 after acquiring an additional 415,606 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. Loop Capital cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AIMC opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $61.73.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

