Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 13.0% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.9 %

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

