Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Caleres by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,080.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Down 4.3 %

Caleres Announces Dividend

NYSE:CAL opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Articles

