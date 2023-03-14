Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 956.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CAL stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $815.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CL King decreased their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.