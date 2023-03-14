Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulton Financial news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

