Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Primo Water by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.7 %

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

