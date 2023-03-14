Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,255 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

