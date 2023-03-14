Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
SPX Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SPX Technologies Company Profile
SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPX Technologies (SPXC)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.