Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,606,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

