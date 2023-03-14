Putnam Investments LLC Sells 368 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,251,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ALLETE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALE opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

About ALLETE



ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

