Putnam Investments LLC Sells 4,237 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $34,630,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $9,662,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 68.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 208,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrier Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $4,194,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

International Money Express Price Performance

International Money Express Profile

IMXI stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.