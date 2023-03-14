Putnam Investments LLC Sells 4,237 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,630,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $9,662,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 285,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 208,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrier Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $4,194,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $896.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

