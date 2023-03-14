Putnam Investments LLC Sells 621 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,120.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $950.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.61. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.