Putnam Investments LLC Sells 801 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 17.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 281.3% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $826,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

