Putnam Investments LLC Sells 801 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,879,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2,371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 86,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOSL stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.