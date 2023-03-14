Putnam Investments LLC Sells 99 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $249.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

