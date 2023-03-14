Putnam Investments LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $210.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

