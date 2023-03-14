Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 182,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,541.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,541.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,023 shares of company stock worth $1,133,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.32. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $35.36.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

