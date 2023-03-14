Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.23. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. The business had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.