Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,188,000 after buying an additional 36,432 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,776,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,327,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 615,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.92.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

