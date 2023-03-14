Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 2,304 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.