Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 31,167 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 392,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

