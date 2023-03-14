Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 77.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 227.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 1,066.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UBSI. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

