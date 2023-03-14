Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $315,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,359,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 6.2 %

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

