Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,669 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 66.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 112,079 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after buying an additional 72,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

