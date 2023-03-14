Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 31,009 Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

