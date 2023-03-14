Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 1,434 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

