Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 36.8% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,910,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,537 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 81.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 158,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,855,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

