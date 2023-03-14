Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Winmark by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA opened at $275.84 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $183.93 and a one year high of $300.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.35. The stock has a market cap of $948.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

WINA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares in the company, valued at $788,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares in the company, valued at $788,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $81,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

