Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 191,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $424.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $170,826.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,516.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $170,826.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $95,183.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,550 shares of company stock worth $3,530,731 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

See Also

