Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.