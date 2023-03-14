Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 12,733 Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $327.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $209,133. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.