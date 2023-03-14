Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 17,946 Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,946 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $18,578,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Veradigm by 974.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 72.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,236 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $12,807,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 125.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Veradigm Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.
Veradigm Profile
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
