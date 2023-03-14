Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 4,065 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after buying an additional 345,161 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

