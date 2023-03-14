Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 57,403 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,277,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,212 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,910,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,101 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 4.6 %

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

NYSE:HL opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.85%.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Recommended Stories

