Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 9,233 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

