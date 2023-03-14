Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 9,537 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

