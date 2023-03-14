Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Down 3.4 %

INSW stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.24%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $1,713,069. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.